Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has officially opened the maiden edition of the Sinapi Aba Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Royal Golf Park in Kumasi.

The event which is currently underway is among the various activities earmarked for the 30th anniversary celebration of the Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans.

Otumfuo was accompanied by the Manso Nkwantamanhene, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah and a couple of Chiefs who joined the Chief Executive Officer and other top officers of the company.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans explained that, in the past 30 years, the company has impacted many lives in diverse ways and that it was important to unite corporate bodies throughout the country through sports.

“Sinapi Aba has made impactful initiatives and touched the lives of people for the past 30 years and as part of our celebrations, we decided to hold this competition to create the awareness and to bring together corporate bodies.”

He said the company came to the conclusion that Golf was the most suitable sporting activity that could bring together high-profile personalities and the corporate world.

“We are extremely happy and grateful that Otumfuo himself joined us in the official opening of the tournament. We have here a lot of corporate bodies from across the nation to participate in this event.”

The Chief Programmes Officer for Sinapi Aba, Joyce Owusu-Dabo, justified the event noting that Golf is one of the most effective activities for a healthy life, particularly as bankers whose duties are largely confined and limited to enclosed areas.

“As we all know, our work as bankers, we are always in the office, but we also need to exercise our body for a healthy life to be able to keep serving the people and country and golf is something that engages the entire body for free flow of blood.”

She added the occasion is also to offer an opportunity for corporate bodies an equal platform to share ideas to improve their services for the benefit of the nation.

The first event saw Richard Osei-Bonsu of the Mens group B topping with 38 points while Tony Appiah came as runner up with 36 points.

Daniel Ntim of the Mens group A secured 32 points while the ladies group saw Joyce Owusu-Dabo accrue 34points.

Kwabena Poku of the Professionals group chalked 72 points and Samuel Okyere in the Seniors category topped with 34 points.