Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, asserted that his government has outperformed the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Speaking at the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP’s running mate at Jubilee Park in Kumasi, he emphasized that his party must retain power to continue the good work.

Dr. Bawumia said his vision is to build on President Akufo-Addo’s achievements by introducing new initiatives to accelerate Ghana development.

“This election is about the future, and we have a choice if we want to move forward or backwards. This election is between Bawumia and John Mahama. Mahama became President before and he failed. I have never been President, but everyone can attest that I am the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history.

“We have worked in very tough circumstances. Despite these challenges, our performance on the economy is superior to the Mahama administration. Our records can prove it; in virtually every area, we are superior,” he said.

