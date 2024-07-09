President Akufo-Addo has endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO as the ideal running mate TO Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming election.

Highlighting Dr Opoku Prempeh’s achievements, the President pointed to his performance as Minister of Education and subsequently as Minister of Energy.

Addressing NPP members at the unveiling of NAPO as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate in Kumasi, the President noted that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament effectively implemented the government’s flagship free Senior High School (SHS) program.

“In our first term, the Free SHS initiative was put in his hands, and he delivered exceptionally as Education Minister. The policy has done so well that others have started claiming it,” he stated.

On the energy front, the President credited Dr. Prempeh with solving the issue of erratic power supply known in local parlance as dumsor

“I made him Energy Minister in my second term, and he performed well. This ‘dumsor’ that people are talking about is not there and will not happen. He has worked for this country, so I know that as a running mate, he will deliver, and Ghanaians will be proud,” he asserted.

The President further expressed strong confidence in Dr. Prempeh’s ability to contribute to the NPP’s success in the upcoming election and urged the crowd to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



