The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is the most effective Vice President Ghana has seen since independence.

Addressing supporters at the unveiling ceremony of his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), in Kumasi, he asserted that even the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) acknowledged his exceptional performance as Vice President.

He contrasted his achievements with those of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, highlighting Mahama’s perceived shortcomings during his vice presidency compared to his own demonstrated leadership.

Dr. Bawumia underscored that the 2024 election represents a choice between progress and regression, emphasizing his credentials as a forward-thinking leader.

“The choice is between the future and the past. He [Mahama] has been president before and he failed. I’m just a Vice President, I’ve not been a president before, but everyone can attest that I’ve been the most effective vice president in the history of Ghana.

“Even the NDC know that. There’s been no hard-working Vice President than me since independence so the 2024 election is about going forward or backwards” he added.

