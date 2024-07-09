A powerful speech by the Asantehene sent shockwaves through the political scene today.

This was during the unveiling of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s running mate.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed appreciation to the party and urged Dr. Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, to serve Dr. Bawumia with humility ahead of the upcoming polls.

During his brief speech at Manhyia, the Asantehene recounted the days when he helped Dr. Prempeh through school, including paying his fees.

Acknowledging Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s achievements, he stressed that he had heard rumors regarding the Energy Minister’s attitude.

He said the claims suggest that the running mate is arrogant.

The King wondered about the cause of this allegation, as he never saw that trait in the man he affectionately described as his son.

Asantehene also cautioned Dr. Prempeh to ensure that Dr. Bawumia never regrets selecting him as his running mate.

Here is what the Asante King said at the Manhyia Palace.

