Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has delighted supporters with his wild dance moves.

This was during the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9.

The viral moment captured the Vice President in high spirits, jumping and dancing on stage to some NPP campaign songs as his enthusiastic supporters cheered him on.

Dressed casually in a white NPP shirt and jeans, Dr. Bawumia connected with the crowd through music and dance.

Thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters from various constituencies gathered at the Kumasi Jubilee Park for the official unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 election.

Watch video below

ALSO READ: