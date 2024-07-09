The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to the flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, the outspoken MP stressed the importance of unity.

“Adi wo fie aa yɛ; since I have not left the party, I cannot say I can’t be part of the party’s events anytime.” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Agyapong noted that some people were upset when he visited Kumasi.

However, he stressed that the alternative, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is not the best option for Ghana.

The Assin Central MP charged the party executives to motivate the grassroots who are peeved due to internal issues.

“The executives of the party should speak to the grassroots, give them respect, and calm them because many are angry,” he urged.

He further advised, “They should go house to house and apologize to people they have offended. With unity, we will break the 8.”

Thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters from various constituencies gathered at the Kumasi Jubilee Park for the official unveiling of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 election.

All the party executives, Members of Parliament, and Ministers of State graced the occasion.

Some party supporters believe that the large turnout at the event indicates that the NPP will “break the eight,” referring to their aim of winning three consecutive terms.

