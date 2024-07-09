The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to train his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Otumfuo stated that if Dr Opoku Prempeh makes mistakes, Dr Bawumia should inform him so that he can offer personal guidance.

“Train him, and wherever he goes wrong, tell me and I will advise him,” he said

This comes after President Akufo-Addo presented Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the revered king.

During his brief speech at Manhyia, the Asantehene also expressed gratitude to the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi for supporting Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged Ghanaians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections to select leaders who will contribute positively to the future of Ghana.

Acknowledging Dr Opoku Prempeh’s achievements, he stressed that he had heard rumours regarding the Energy Minister’s attitude.

He expressed shock at claim that the running mate is arrogant as he never saw that trait in his grandson.

The Asantehene expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for choosing Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

