The family of Lois Abena Koranteng is seeking justice and demanding answers due to the circumstances leading to her death on June 8, 2024.

Lois, A 24-year-old Petroleum Engineering graduate of KNUST, is said to have checked into a hotel at Anaji in the Western region accompanied by her boss and company driver.

However, on the next day, she was found dead and afloat the hotel’s swimming pool at dawn, with no visible signs of injuries.

The family is convinced the young lady was murdered and want her death to be probed.

Despite many questions raised on how she ended up in the state, the hotel has remained tight-lipped.

The management allegedly claimed no foul play. However, the CCTV camera at the hotel was not functioning at the time incident happened.

The family has started a protest to seek justice for the late Lois.