Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has publicly admitted to engaging in extramarital affair with a long-time friend before his wife’s death.

Lawyer Ampaw has, in previous interviews, narrated how they met and fell in love after his wife’s death.

But new information he provided suggests that, they were an item for about 7 years before his wife’s demise.

He described the then mistress, Celestina, as a very good friend who took care of him whenever he traveled to the area.

Lawyer Ampaw acknowledged that, he kept his friendship with Celestina a secret out of respect for his wife, who was terminally ill with lung cancer.

He claimed Celestina played a significant role in protecting him from sexual immorality and temptation during his travels.

Despite his marital status, Lawyer Ampaw and Celestina shared a deep bond, often spending time together, eating meals, and occasionally having sexual relations.

He indicated that Celestina, a teacher, was aware of his marriage and accepted her role as a side chick, staying in her lane while still being an essential part of his life.

After the death of his wife, Lawyer Ampaw said he was faced with the option of marrying Celestina to help in caring for his twin children, a proposal she eagerly agreed to.

The outspoken lawyer also revealed that, he had other relationships on the side and has three daughters with different women, but emphasized that these relationships were not as serious as the one with Celestina.