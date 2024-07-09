ARFAC donates 200 uniforms to underprivileged students in Sumbrugu

A charity organisation, ARFAC has continued its tradition of annual donations this year.

The organisation donated 200 uniforms to underprivileged schools in Sumbrungu in the Upper East Region.

The ARFAC team expressed their commitment to contributing to the well-being of vulnerable members of society and helping to improve their circumstances.

Emmanuel Bentsi-Sam, the leader of the organisation, stated that they aim to make even larger donations in the coming years.

“Together with the team at Avonsige Charity embarked on our annual school uniform donation drive last week where we donated over 200 school uniforms and sandals to underprivileged children in the Sumbrungu community in the Upper East region of Ghana. We are looking forward to doing more and bigger in the coming year(s)” he stated.

READ ALSO: