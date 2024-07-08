Suspected ritualists have reportedly desecrated over 20 graves at the Sehwi Asawinso cemetery in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.

The suspects reportedly exhumed skeletons and other remains from the graves, causing outrage and concern among local chiefs and residents.

The desecration was discovered earlier this week when locals visiting the cemetery noticed numerous graves had been tampered with.

Upon closer inspection, it became apparent that body parts and entire skeletons had been removed, leading to suspicions of ritualistic activities.

Abusuapanin of Sehwi Asawinso, Kofi Nkrumah expressed his shock and disappointment over the incident.

He said this sacrilegious act is gross disrespect to their ancestors and the deceased.

Mr. Nkrumah said it is also an affront to their customs and traditions and called for immediate investigations to apprehend those responsible.

Also, the queen of Sehwi Asawinso, Nana Hemaa Ama Kyiniwaa said they are putting in place measures to stop from going to the cemetery without any permission.

She added that, anyone ho violates this directive would be punished.

