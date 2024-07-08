Akosombo Dam: VRA announces potential spillage of excess water

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced a planned spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam.

Although the Authority is yet to announce a date for the spillage, it says plans are underway to engage about 40 relevant stakeholders.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur.

“This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” it said.

The statement noted the stakeholders include the Minister for the Interior and all the assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas. We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures and information dissemination” it added.

In September 2023, the Volta River Authority released excess water from the Akosombo Hydro Dam.

This caused flooding and damaged approximately 39,000 homes and livelihoods for individuals residing in the lower Volta basin.

Although Mr. Ablakwa and other stakeholders have built a number of homes to house some families, the government has not officially commenced relocation projects for the residents.

