Angola plans to increase oil production to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) until 2027, thereafter maintaining output at this level. To support production growth, the country is promoting investment in exploration, with several drilling campaigns planned across both on- and offshore acreage.

As upstream drilling progresses in Angola, waste management company Angola Environmental Servicos (AES) joins the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (http://apo-opa.co/4cRIMO5) – scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda – as a Silver Sponsor. During the event, AES is expected to share insight into emerging technologies regarding environmental and waste management while promoting solutions for improving sustainability across oil and gas operations.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Under efforts to incentivize investment in exploration, Angola is preparing to launch its next oil tender in Q1, 2025, offering up to 10 blocks across the Kwanza and Benguela basins. At present, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency – Angola’s national concessionaire – is negotiating terms for a 12-block tender concluded in January 2024. With the round – as well as incremental production drilling (http://apo-opa.co/4eVWbq6) 1 at already-producing assets – Angola anticipates 43 wells to be spud throughout 2024.

Stepping into this picture, AES is strategically positioned to support upcoming concessions, with facilities at the Sonils Logistics Base in Luanda and the Kwanda Base in Soyo offering waste management services and solutions. The company’s integrated offerings include thermal desorption, incineration, landfill services, tank cleaning services, cargo transport units, recycling and more, all of which are integral for oil and gas operations.

Meanwhile, to respond to the growing needs of the Angolan oil and gas industry, AES (http://apo-opa.co/3XSwZLa) acquired new equipment in 2022 while implementing automation across its operations to reduce human interaction and improve safety. The company aims to drive sustainability across the oil and gas industry (http://apo-opa.co/3XVObja). This is being achieved through research and development, the introduction of new processing activities for Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials and other operational technologies.

Uniting upstream operators, Angolan regulators and service and technology providers, the AOG 2024 conference offers a platform for heightened engagement between industry stakeholders. AES’s participation in the event reflects their commitment to supporting sustainable oil and gas operations in Angola.

