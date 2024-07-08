Unknown assailants have shot and killed the caretaker of Lukula, Mahama Korana in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased was appointed by the Paramount chief of the Wasipe traditional area, Anyame Kabasagya.

Residents of Daboya-Mankarigu who have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning told Adom News they suspect the old man was trailed and killed.

Mr Korana believed to be in 70s was found in a prone position in a pool of blood in his room.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary, with investigations underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: