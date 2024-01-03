A caretaker, believed to be in his late 40s, was discovered deceased in a locked uncompleted building situated in Domeabra within the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Reports suggest that the individual had relocated to the area approximately two months ago to oversee the maintenance of the uncompleted structure on behalf of a couple residing in Osu.

The newly elected Assemblyman for Domeabra Electoral Area, Joseph Akrashie, disclosed that concerned residents alerted him about a foul odor emanating from the man’s residence.

Upon investigation, his decomposing remains were stumbled upon and the Danchira police were promptly contacted for assistance.

Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, forcibly entered the locked premises, and retrieved the deceased.

The body was subsequently conveyed to the Police Mortuary for further procedures as investigations into the incident are currently underway.

