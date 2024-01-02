A 22-year-old at Fomena in the Adansi North district of the Ashanti Region has allegedly killed his 56-year-old father identified as Kofi Oppong aka Rastaman.

Suspect Kwame Agyemang allegedly perpetrated the act during a confrontation on New Year’s Day.

It is unclear what led to the misunderstanding but eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News said the duo were involved in a banter in public.

After calm was restored, Agyemang is said to have chased his father on his way home and smacked him with a club leading to his death.

The family head who confirmed the news to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo added that the police were quickly notified of the scene.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and the body was deposited at Peaceland morgue at Adeamra near Adansi Asokwa.