Adomnews can authoritatively report that a police inspector accused of using a service rifle to kill his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi is alive and healthy.

Social media reports have alleged the death of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, also known as Tycoon, who has been on prison remand since his arrest last year.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has been on remand since his arrest in May 2023 after a specialized police operation led to his arrest in his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti region.

He has been accused of shooting 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, multiple times in the abdomen and chest on April 20, 2023, at about 9:50 p.m.

Though he is expected to appear before a Kumasi Court on April 15, 2024, rumors about his death spread on social media.

The authorities of Kumasi Central Prisons granted me access to the cells of the remanded officer.

Spotting a white T-Shirt over a pair of khaki shorts, he responded to questions from prison officers he was hail and hearty.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi told the officers in my presence that he was privy to rumors of his death.

Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi Central Prisons, Superintendent Richard Bukari in an interview with Adomnews described rumours of inmate Ahmed Twumasi as unfortunate.

“I emphatically say it is not true. Ahmed Twumasi is hail and healthy in custody. Nothing has happened to him and I promise nothing will happen to him.

Looking at him, he’s not even sick and I wonder under what circumstances Twumasi would be declared dead,” he said.

“Taking note that he’s a state property, we would not do anything that would compromise his health, his security and his well-being in the prisons.

So I say on authority that Twumasi is not dead; he is alive, healthy and undergoing his trial processes”. Superintendent Bukari added.

Appalled by the circulation of fake news, prison authorities have launched investigations to get to the bottom of the issue and punish the culprits.

“We are not leaving it just there. We are going further to investigate the source of that info. Whoever would have generated such false information that is causing this upheaval in the general public would have to be dealt with according to the laws of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Twumasi is expected to appear at the Kumasi High Court on April 15, 2024.