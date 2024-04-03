The PRO of Charterhouse, the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has revealed that, about seven additional categories will be announced in addition to the already existing nominations.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Roberk Klah disclosed that some of these categories include Producer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Unsung Artiste of the Year.

He told the host, Andy Dosty, that for a category like Producer of the Year, which recognises a producer’s hit songs in the year under review, the board needs to ensure accuracy in the numbers.

Additionally, he clarified that for those expressing concerns about the Sound Engineer of the Year category, it is awarded to the producer of the song that wins Record of the Year.

“Producer of the year is supposed to be based on the number of hits in a year. Because of the omission and error phase, what it means is that the numbers may change. So these categories are going to come out right after the the window of omission and error, so that if there’s any correction done, it reflects in the numbers,” Mr Klah said.

The errors and omissions phase is a one-week provisional window which allows stakeholders to submit their concerns about any errors or omissions made in the nominations and have them addressed.

“We also have the Unsung Artiste, which is going to be announced this week. And then there are a few others like Music for Good, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Traditional Artiste. I think about seven of them; those are going to be announced over the period,” Mr. Klah added.

Over the weekend, Charterhouse announced the nominees for the much-anticipated silver jubilee of the awards ceremony.

For the nominations, Stonebwoy takes the lead with 15 nods, Kuami Eugene follows with 14 nominations, and Sarkodie comes in third with eight nods.

Black Sherif who took home the Artiste of the Year in 2023 has been nominated six times. He is once again in the running for Artiste of the Year.

King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are nominated for Artiste of the Year.

