The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has accused the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of lying about the recent passport fee increase.

According to him, Mr. Okudzeto is not part of the committee that determines fees, but is only the Ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The North Tongu MP in a statement on April 1, opposed the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s decision to increase passport application fees.

He stated that he and his colleagues on the Foreign Affairs Committee had proposed a phased strategy for when economic conditions improve.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister stated that the committee unanimously agreed on the fees, and when it was brought to Parliament, there was not one dissenting voice.

“Okudzeto lied. He is not part of the committee that determines fees; it’s a subsidiary committee. He can’t continue to deceive Ghanaians. The committee unanimously agreed on the fees, and when it was brought to parliament, they all agreed; there was not one dissenting voice,” he said.

Mr. Sarpong also noted that, for the past ten years, passport fees have not been increased, and it is only right that this is done.

“For the past ten years, passport fees have not been increased. It’s only right that this is done. It’s not our fault we want to provide a proper service to Ghanaians,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister further assured Ghanaians that although there are inadequate machines and equipment, he believes that with the new fees, production will increase, and there will be a change in the delivery of the service.

“I have had broad discussions with stakeholders, and that is why it was passed by parliament. We have inadequate machines and equipment, but we can assure Ghanaians that with the new fees, we will be able to increase production; there will be a change in the delivery of the service,” he said.

READ ALSO: