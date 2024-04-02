Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has said football is not at the desirable state.

Football in the country seems to be on a decline due to the performance of the various national teams. Local clubs in recent years have struggled to make an impact on the continent.

Speaking in an interview, the former CAF 1st Vice President cited the recent performances of the Black Stars in major competitions as proof of his assertion.

“Ghana football is not at a desirable level. I came to office in 2005, and in our first AFCON, we suffered a first-round exit,” Mr Nyantakyi told Onua TV.

“But from 2008 till 2017, we always made the semi-finals of the AFCON. We finished in third place in 2008, second in 2010, semi-finals in 2012 and 2015, second in 2015 and semi-finals in 2017,” he added.

In the last two AFCON editions, the Black Stars suffered a back to back exit in 2021 and 2023 in Cameroon and Ivory Coast respectively.

Drawing attention to the concerning trend, Nyantakyi emphasized the urgency for collective efforts to uplift Ghanaian football.

“Since 2019, we have always exited after the first round or even in the group stage so if you drew a graph, you’d see a steep slope. We all need to help to raise the level again,” he added.

Kwesi Nyantakyi served as the President of the Football Association between 2005 and 2018 before he was banned from football-related issues due to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 expose.

