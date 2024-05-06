Manchester City forward, Jeremy Doku recently shared insights into his Ghanaian heritage despite representing Belgium on the international stage.

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, the 21-year-old began his international career with Belgium’s youth teams, from U-15 to U-21 levels.

Although the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were hoping to lure him but Doku opted for Belgium’s senior team, making his debut in a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in September 2020.

He later featured for Belgium in Euro 2020, accumulating 20 appearances and two goals for the European nation.

When asked about his Ghanaian roots, Doku acknowledged his parents’ origins and mentioned his ability to speak Twi, a language spoken in Ghana.

“Of course, I’m Ghanaian because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I’ve been there once, and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago,” Doku stated on the In The Premier League Chair show.

Doku joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer and has enjoyed a solid season under Pep Guardiola.

The dynamic attacker has contributed five goals and eight assists for the club so far.