Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has apologized to President Akufo-Addo, for naming him in the Anas expose.

In a tell-it all interview with Onua TV, Kwesi Nyantakyi said he said more than necessary in the meeting with the so-called Arabian investors.

‘‘I admit I was wrong to mention the President and his vice in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they forgive me,’’ he said.

In 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi was forcefully removed from office by FIFA and CAF following an investigative report, by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

‘Number 12’, which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football, showed Kwesi Nyantakyi in a meeting potential investors discussing matters relating to Ghana football.

His discussions however extended beyond the confines of football. In one of such meetings, Nyantakyi advised the ‘investors’ to bribe the president, his vice and some cabinet ministers in order to do business in Ghana.

Looking back on his actions, Kwesi Nyantakyi admits that he said more than necessary and wants to be forgiven.

‘‘When I met the so called Sheikh Al-Thani, I suggested to him that he could bribe the President and his vice. I was wrong at the time and I should not have said that. I regret those comments and I hope all including the Ministers I mentioned are able to forgive me.’’

Nyantakyi is now a parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party for the Ejisu seat.

