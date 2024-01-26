Kwesi Nyantakyi is urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritize hunger and ambition over experience in the appointment of the next Black Stars head coach.

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton due to the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the GFA established a five-member committee on Thursday, January 25, tasked with identifying a suitable replacement.

The committee’s criteria include 15 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success.

However, Nyantakyi, the former GFA boss, stressed on GTV Sports+ that, the focus should be on appointing a coach with a strong desire for success, drawing attention to Harve Renard’s success in Africa despite his predecessor, Claude Le Roy, having extensive experience.

Nyantakyi argued that, the number of coaching years doesn’t guarantee success and advocated for the selection of a young and ambitious coach.

“I would prefer we choose a young coach who is hungry and ready to work. If we don’t do that, then we risk bringing in someone who doesn’t fit into our system. The number of years does not guarantee success,” Nyantakyi stated.

The five-member committee has a three-week timeline to recommend a new coach to the Executive Council.