Host of Fire for Fire, Patrick Osei Agyemang and Jamaludeen A. Abdullah, an aide to the Sports Minister, engaged in a fiery on-air exchange discussing Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana has been booted out of the tournament having finished third in Group B with two points making it the second time the team has exited at the tournament.

The team began their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, followed by two successive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

In a discussion on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo and Jamal delved into the complexities surrounding Ghana’s football challenges.

Jamal advocated for a comprehensive approach to address the persistent issues, emphasizing the necessity for holistic solutions beyond merely changing coaches.

“The crucial aspect is understanding the issues on the ground. Over the years, we have changed coaches, yet the results remain the same. How are we uniting to ensure the right actions are taken? This is not a personal matter; it’s a holistic issue that requires our attention,” Jamal asserted.

In a sharp counterargument, Songo laid blame on the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif criticizing the lack of action and accountability within the Ministry.

He expressed dismay over the undisclosed expenditures related to the team’s participation in the AFCON.

“Even for this AFCON, taxpayers were kept in the dark about our expenses. As a Sports Minister, the focus seems solely on football, but even in that aspect, there’s a lack of accountability. Money is allocated for tournaments, and yet we face continuous defeats,” Songo remarked in frustration.

Displeased with the Sports Minister’s performance, Countryman Songo called for his resignation, pointing to the absence of success in implementing proposed solutions for the Black Stars.

He echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians demanding a change in leadership.

In response to Songo’s accusations, Jamal accused the sports journalist of harbouring a bias against the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

“Songo is aware of an agenda against the Football Association because which coach hasn’t been brought in,” Jamal stated.

Songo vehemently denied any ill intentions against the Minister, emphasizing that his primary goal is to see improvement and development in Ghanaian sports.

Following the Black Stars’ elimination, Chris Hughton has being sacked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with a five-member committee being named to search for a new Black Stars coach in three weeks.