Former President John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized the need for Ghana to have a leader who prioritizes integrity, truth, and accountability.

At the outdooring ceremony of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the presidential running mate for the NDC at UPSA in Accra, Mahama highlighted the importance of a government that takes action and accepts responsibility for the country’s current situation.

According to him, Ghana requires a different type of leadership that is willing to take unconventional approaches to address the challenges it faces.

He stressed the need for personal sacrifice to achieve shared prosperity for all Ghanaians, rather than just a few.

Mahama pointed out that the next four years will be crucial for Ghana’s future, and the decisions made during this period will determine the country’s success. He emphasized the importance of swift and decisive action, noting that every day counts.

Meanwhile, the NDC leader expressed confidence in Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, citing her globally acclaimed credentials and integrity. He highlighted her reputation for honesty and ethical behaviour, noting the endorsement of her integrity by the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

He quoted Rawlings as saying, “there’s no doubt that it’s your integrity that has earned you the position as running mate,” emphasizing Opoku-Agyemang’s suitability for the role of vice president.

Mahama’s remarks underscore his commitment to leadership that prioritizes integrity, accountability, and decisive action to address Ghana’s challenges and secure a prosperous future for all citizens.

