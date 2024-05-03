Ghana has been identified as the 4th most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the 2023 Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report.

According to the Gallup survey, stress is an everyday occurrence for workers in Ghana.

Chad topped the list of employees who deal with the most stress on a daily basis.

Uganda comes in second, Tanzania comes in third, Senegal comes in fifth, Sierra Leone comes in sixth, Nigeria comes in seventh, Guinea comes in eighth, Togo comes in ninth, and Cameroon comes in tenth.

Stress is an everyday occurrence for 46% of workers in Sub-Saharan Africa. 48% of female employees and 45% of male employees, respectively, report having daily stress.

Even though the pandemic’s worst effects have passed, according to Gallup, employee stress is still at an all-time high.

According to the study, 44% of workers said they were very stressed out the day before, which is the same as the record high from 2021 and carries on a trend of rising stress that began over ten years ago.

Gallup notes that employees’ stress levels are having an impact on performance and productivity as organizational leaders attempt to manage an unpredictable economic picture.

“Much has been made about the pros and cons of remote, hybrid or fully on-site work. Some employees find working from home more conducive to focused work, while others find they focus better in the office. The office remains a gathering place for social bonding, development and culture building within organizations. But the flexibility of remote work allows for greater autonomy and wellbeing, which today’s workers highly prize,” Gallup stated in its survey.

Gallup observed that engagement has 3.8 times as much influence on employee stress as work location, indicating that workers’ feelings of involvement and enthusiasm are more important in reducing stress than their physical location.

Gallup typically surveys 1,000 individuals in each country or area using a standard set of core questions translated into the respective country’s major languages. In some countries, Gallup collects oversamples in major cities or areas of special interest.

The data in this report by Gallup reflect the responses of adults aged 15 and older who were employed for any number of hours by an employer.

“With a few exceptions, all samples are probability-based and nationally representative. Gallup uses data weighting to minimize bias in survey-based estimates, ensure samples are nationally representative for each country, and correct for unequal selection probability, nonresponse, and double coverage of landline and mobile phone users when using both mobile phone and landline frames. Gallup also weights its final samples to match the national demographics of each selected country.”

