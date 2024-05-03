Girona’s ambition to upstage Barcelona and complete a league ‘double’ over their Catalan rivals will headline Round 34 of La Liga, with matches played from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where Girona hosting Barcelona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi for a Catalan derby on the early evening of Saturday 4 May is the pick of matches.

Girona are chasing a ‘double’ over the Blaugrana following a stunning 4-2 win at the Lluis Company’s Olympic Stadium back in October 2023, but Blanquivermells manager Michel Sanchez insists that this season has already been a huge success for his side regardless of how they round out the campaign in the coming weeks.

“It’s a reality of Girona Football Club’s great project,” said Michel. “I’m in this project and for me, it’s a spectacular thing. It’s a reality now and now the dream is to play in the Champions League. I hope to achieve that at the end of the season. It’s true that I arrived three years ago and to be in Europe next year is an incredible feat for us. It talks about how well the club does things. We have to continue in the same way.”

Real Madrid will also be in action on Saturday, as they host Cadiz in the afternoon, while the late kick-off of the day features Mallorca looking to continue their fine campaign and claim the scalp of Atletico Madrid, who will make the hop to the beautiful island to take on Los Piratas.

“The best way to face [Atletico] is to be organised and have personality with very clear ideas and not failing when you have the opportunity,” said Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre. “I am not going to discover anything new if I say that they are better and favourites, but in our stadium with our people and their support, with the team connected as it has been in recent weeks, I have hope and faith that something good can come out of the game.”

A busy Sunday is headlined by Sevilla hosting Granada, with the hosts at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan looking to ensure that they end a difficult season on a high, while Villarreal (away to Celta Vigo), Valencia (at home to Alaves) and Real Betis (away to Osasuna) are teams to keep an eye out for.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 3 May

21:00: Getafe v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 4 May

14:00: Real Sociedad v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Real Madrid v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Girona v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Mallorca v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 5 May

14:00: Osasuna v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Celta Vigo v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Valencia v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Rayo Vallecano v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

21:00: Sevilla v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3