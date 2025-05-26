Inaki Williams named SPORTY LaLiga MVP for second consecutive season

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has been named the SPORTY LaLiga Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive time.

The 30-year-old forward earned the prestigious Best African Player in Spain accolade for the 2024/25 season, beating out Villarreal’s Pape Gueye and Osasuna’s Enzo Boyomo.

Williams made a significant impact for Athletic Bilbao during the campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 35 league appearances.

A one-club man, Williams has spent his entire professional career at Athletic Bilbao. He switched his international allegiance to Ghana in 2022 and has since scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Black Stars.

Despite his stellar form in Spain, Williams was a notable omission from Ghana’s 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup in London. Head coach Otto Addo explained that the tournament will focus on evaluating new players.