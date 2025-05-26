Don’t over-rely on AI – Lawyer advises creatives

Bobby Banson Esq., a lawyer with a keen interest in copyright matters, has advised creatives to manage their reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their work.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie during a discussion on how creatives can leverage AI to boost productivity, Bobby acknowledged the potential benefits of the technology but cautioned against overdependence.

“AI is supposed to complement your creativity. It is not supposed to be the mainstay of your work. So don’t rely on AI alone,” he said. “The truth is, we often say technology has come to stay, but there is no technology that has remained stagnant—it evolves. The person who thought traditional cameras would last forever now has to deal with mobile phones.”

He warned that basing an entire creative career solely on AI could be risky: “We could wake up five years from now and AI may be overrun by another technology. What then? No technology has yet been developed that surpasses the human brain in the way it was designed to function.”

On the subject of copyright laws and AI, Bobby noted that global conversations are ongoing to create legal frameworks that address AI’s place in intellectual property law.

Source: Joy Entertainment