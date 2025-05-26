Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi pleads not guilty in Sky Train Project trial

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), has pleaded not guilty to all four charges brought against him in the ongoing Sky Train trial.

Appearing before the High Court in Accra on Monday, May 26, the 80-year-old statesman, academic, and former cabinet minister was arraigned on charges linked to the controversial $2 million payment for a proposed urban rail system in Accra that never materialised.

Charges and Pleas:

Count 1 : Conspiracy to commit a crime – wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic

— Plea: Not guilty

Count 2 : Wilfully causing financial loss to the state

— Plea: Not guilty

Count 4 : Conspiracy to commit a crime – intentional dissipation of public funds

— Plea: Not guilty

Count 6: Intentional dissipation of public funds

— Plea: Not guilty

Former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) CEO Solomon Asamoah (left) and ex-board chairman Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi (right)

Bail Application and Health Concerns

During the hearing, defence counsel for Professor Ameyaw-Ekumfi strongly appealed for bail, emphasizing that his client poses no flight risk and is dealing with significant health issues. These include recent hip surgery, a heart condition for which he underwent a coronary angiogram, and long-term hypertension requiring ongoing care.

“He is a man of sufficient means and high repute,” the lawyer argued, citing the professor’s distinguished career, including service as Minister of Education, Minister of Ports and Harbours under President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

In support of the bail application, the defence also noted that Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi had voluntarily brought his passport to court and was prepared to surrender it. He resides permanently in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region and rarely travels abroad except for medical treatment.

Background to the Case

The trial stems from a $2 million payment made by GIIF in February 2019 to Africa Investor Holdings Limited for feasibility and preliminary works on the Sky Train project—a system that remains unbuilt. The payment, prosecutors allege, was made without board approval and in breach of GIIF’s governance protocols.

Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi and Solomon Asamoah, former CEO of GIIF, were formally charged by the Attorney General’s Office on May 13, 2025. They face counts under the Criminal Offences Act and the Public Property Protection Decree, including wilfully causing financial loss and intentional dissipation of public funds.

The Sky Train project, launched in 2018 as a public-private partnership, was envisioned as a transformative solution to Accra’s transport challenges. However, subsequent investigations uncovered major lapses in due diligence and procurement processes.

This case forms part of a broader government effort to address financial impropriety in state institutions, alongside other ongoing probes such as the NSS ghost names scandal.

ALSO READ: