Tulenkey explains why he limits social media use

Ghanaian artiste Tulenkey has opened up about why he deliberately limits his use of social media, citing the impact it has on time management and mental health.

Speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, the Proud Fvck Boy hitmaker revealed that he has significantly reduced his engagement on digital platforms due to their distracting nature.

“Imagine you are in the office and you get a notification—some girl is distracting you,” he said. “Most people have their notifications on. WhatsApp should be like email; when you go online, that’s when you reply. You never get notifications from your email unless you turn it on.”

Tulenkey added that it can take up to seven minutes to fully regain focus after a single interruption, which he says affects productivity. For this reason, the hiplife artiste has disabled all notifications on his phone.

“When I wake up from bed, until 12pm, my phone is on ‘Do Not Disturb’ because that’s the time I do most of my work,” he noted.

He likened the experience of being on social media to walking into a noisy, chaotic environment.

“One thing about social media is that it’s in your face. There’s a lot going on—it’s too much. If you really meditate and seclude yourself from everything, and then enter social media, it’s like you’ve entered a marketplace,” he said.

Tulenkey also criticised the habitual use of mobile phones in all settings, even in the bathroom, arguing that people no longer allow their minds to rest.

The rapper is currently promoting his latest music project, Barima, which addresses mental health challenges faced by men. The song is available on all major digital music platforms.

Source: Kwame Dadzie