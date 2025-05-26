Ampofo Adjei to join Amakye Dede for landmark 50th anniversary concert in London

Renowned Ghanaian highlife icon and seasoned ADOM TV/FM presenter, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, is set to share the stage with legendary musician Abrantie Amakye Dede in London for a historic night of music and celebration.

The highly anticipated event, scheduled for June 14, 2025, will take place at the Dominion Centre, located at 9 The Broadway High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS. It marks Amakye Dede’s remarkable 50-year milestone in the Ghanaian music industry.

Organised by the legendary musician and his management team, the concert is designed to honour his outstanding contribution to highlife music and show appreciation to his dedicated fans.

The celebration promises an electrifying atmosphere as it brings together a stellar lineup of celebrated Ghanaian highlife artists, including Nana Ernest Acheampong, KK Fosu, Lee Dodou, KiDi, and Ampofo Adjei himself. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can look forward to a night filled with nostalgia, dancing, and timeless melodies as Amakye Dede performs some of his most beloved hits, such as Brebrebe Yi, Mensuro, Mabre, Broken Promises, Nsuo Amuna, Sokoo Na Mmaa Pe, Dabi Dabi, Okyena Sesei, and Odo Nfonii.

Beyond the music, the event aims to bring together Ghanaian communities in the UK for an evening of unity, culture, and celebration of a musical legacy that has influenced generations.

The organisers have promised an unforgettable experience for all highlife music lovers in and around London.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom

ALSO READ: