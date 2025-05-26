Asante Professionals Club celebrates 10th anniversary, champions development of Asanteman

The Asante Professionals Club (APC) has launched its 10th anniversary celebrations with a colourful ceremony in Accra under the theme “Honouring Our Roots; Shaping Our Future.”

The event marked a decade of the Club’s contributions toward promoting development within the Ashanti Kingdom and across Ghana.

The celebration brought together professionals of Asante descent from various sectors, including founding members, Members of Parliament, state officials, media personalities, and business leaders.

Notable guests included Francis Asenso-Boakye, who first proposed the formation of the Club; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, former Minister for Education and Energy; and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, former Deputy Attorney General.

In his keynote address, President of the Club, Dr. Isaac Augustus Antwi, reaffirmed APC’s commitment to regional and national development.

“Our core objective is to contribute meaningfully to the development of Asanteman and Ghana at large,” he said. “A group like APC, made up of accomplished professionals, occupies a unique position in this mission.”

Dr. Antwi revealed that the Club has established branches in the USA and UK to engage with Asante professionals in the diaspora.

“These diaspora branches are a strategic part of our vision,” he noted. “They allow us to tap into global expertise and resources to support development efforts back home. We plan to expand our presence further, both within and outside Ghana.”

Speaking to Adom News, Dr. Antwi appealed for broader support from the Asante community and patriotic Ghanaians.

“We call on all Asantes and well-meaning citizens to support our mission of accelerating development, especially in the Ashanti Region,” he said. “Join us in building a better future.”

Also addressing the gathering, Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah encouraged professionals to embrace their cultural identity and contribute to community-driven development.

“Let us continue to be proud ambassadors of our heritage,” she said. “As members of APC, we have a responsibility to champion unity and progress in our communities.”

The launch not only commemorated a decade of impact but also set the tone for APC’s future ambitions.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom

