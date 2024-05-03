Ghanaian rapper, Strongman has disclosed that he does not believe in praying in different tongues.

During an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, he said that he has a good relationship with his Maker and that he does pray, but not in tongues.

The rapper added that he prays every time he is driving, eating, or about to release a new song. Citing an example about the release of his song ‘Transformer’, he claimed to have fasted and prayed for three days.

“I do pray a lot. I’m just not a frequent churchgoer, but I pray a lot. I have never prayed in tongues before. Honestly, I don’t believe in it that much.”

According to him, it will be weird for him to pray in a language if he doesn’t understand what he is saying.

The rapper, however, said that he is not trying to discourage anyone from doing what they believe in and that it is just his beliefs because it doesn’t work for him.

“I just say it how I’m supposed to say it: ‘God, I’m going to Accra. Help me to reach safely’ and that’s it, I’m done,” he said.

Born Osei Kwaku Vincent, Strongman is considered one of the best rappers in the country.

