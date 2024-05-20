A 30-year-old man assaulted a Police Chief Inspector at Japekrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region while attempting to evade arrest.

The incident occurred after the officer responded to a complaint filed by the man’s girlfriend, who alleged physical assault.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Police Chief Inspector who was not wearing his uniform attempted to arrest the suspect.

But, he initially pleaded to be left alone and promised to heed the official invite later.

Tensions quickly escalated as the suspect became confrontational when his demands were declined.

In the ensuing altercation, the suspect knocked down the Inspector as he attempted to flee.

He dragged the officer on the ground and gave him some punches, as the officer gripped him in restraint.

The defeated officer called for reinforcement, and some other officers arrived at the scene to help arrest the suspect.

The suspect has been remanded in police custody for two weeks, pending investigations.

Click to watch video: