The man, who is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend to death, has been remanded into Police custody after he appeared before a Ho District Court.

Philip Caesar Kumah’s plea was not taken and is to reappear on March 25, this year.

The Prosecution prayed the court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo, to remand the suspect to enable the Police to undertake further investigations.

Mr Kumah was alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, resulting in her death later at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alex Yeboah, acting Ho Municipal Commander, said fresh findings in the death of the deceased did not agree with the initial facts of the matter.

He said there would be the need for an autopsy to validate the claims.

He said Police are speedily organising themselves to have the autopsy done early enough to determine the next line of action.