A skydiver has been killed after his parachute failed to open during a competition, it has been reported.

The tragedy was said to have happened in Perth, Western Australia at the Virtual Nationals Skydiving Competition.

A 30-year-old man reportedly died in the skydiving accident after his parachute failed to deploy properly on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place between 1:pm and 2.30:pm, where the man jumped from an aircraft over Jurien Bay as part of the competition.

It has been reported that the unnamed man’s parachute failed to deploy correctly, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Police said in a statement: “The man jumped from an aircraft and it is believed his parachutes failed to deploy correctly and he fell to the ground.

“The man received critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.”

The Virtual Australian Skydiving Competition was taking place when the tragedy struck (Image: Virtual Australian Skydiving)

The West Australian reports that the man was said to be ‘very experienced’ and was performing a ‘high level’ jump at the time.

According to NCA NewsWire local area Dandaragan shire president Leslee Holmes, the man had completed 6,000 jumps previously.

She said: “He was using his own equipment … it was an absolute tragedy.

“We’re absolutely devastated. For the first responders too, it’s horrific.”

Skydive Jurien Bay co-owner Christine Sparrow reportedly said the man was competing in a wing suit event as part of the week-long competition at several locations.

She called it ‘a terrible day for the skydiving community’ and said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as well as the first responders at the event yesterday.”

An investigation will be carried out by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Australian Parachute Federation.

Local Police will also prepare a report for the coroner.

Jurien Bay is a popular tourist town that is well known for its skydiving.