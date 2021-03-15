Kevin-Prince Boateng has stressed that opting to play for Ghana over Germany is the best decision of his playing career.

Boateng, having represented the Germans at the youth level, switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Las Palmas forward grabbed the headlines with his silky performance that helped Ghana to play in the quarterfinals of the Mundial for the first time in the history of the country.

According to the AC Monza forward, he feels proud and honoured to have played for the Black Stars at the international level.

READ ALSO

“I don’t feel German at all, though I was accepted in Germany,” he said.

“I realised that my character and my principles didn’t suit them and vice-versa.

“So I made the choice to play for Ghana, and it was the best decision I ever made in my life.

“I wanted to go to my country, to see my people and to get to know my roots.

“I’m really proud of my decision,” the 30-year-old added.

Boateng is currently serving a suspension from the Black Stars team in what was described as misconduct.