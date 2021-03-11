The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has reacted to reports of its staff in police grip over the death of a 31-year-old lady, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu.

The staff, Kumah Philip Ceasar, who is said to be a Deputy Director of YEA at Akatsi North in the Volta Region, according to the police, is assisting in investigations.

YEA in a statement that sought to bring clarity on the issue said there was no administrative position at the District level.

The outfit explained the suspect was a staff engaged on contract to aid in monitoring activities in the Akatsi South District, not Akatsi North.

“His contract has expired and is under review and consideration for renewal. Management has gotten to the Volta Regional Director of the Agency who is obtaining

detailed information and facts on the matter to inform further actions,” parts of the statement read.

Admitting the case is now criminal involving the suspect and the Ghana Police, it urged all and sundry to allow the law to take its course.

ALSO READ:

“We vehemently abhor any act of violence, abuse and/or attacks perpetrated against any member of our social development, especially women,” it added.

Read the full statement below: