Unemployed Trained Teachers Urge Govt for Employment to Address Staff Shortage

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT), comprising 2023 graduates from 46 accredited public colleges of education, has appealed to the government for an immediate window of employment to bridge the staff deficit in public schools.

National Organizer of Coalition, Paul Offeh Karikari, says the graduates have passed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination and completed their mandatory national service in February 2025, awaiting posting.

During their service, they observed some teachers were handling multiple subjects outside their areas of specialization, which negatively impacts students’ understanding.

Paul Karikari emphasized that employing them would improve quality education in public schools.

He said approximately 15,000 trained teachers are unemployed, which the Coalition has petitioned the Minister of Education twice without response.

They are urging the Ghana Education Service and Ministry of Education to consider their employment before their skills become obsolete.

“The prolonged silence from authorities is causing financial, emotional, and psychological hardship for members,” said Paul.

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers hope their calls will be heeded by the authorities.