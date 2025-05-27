Women and youth urged to embrace agricultural initiatives to curb unemployment

Ghanaian Women and Youth are being encouraged to take full advantage of government’s agricultural initiatives to reduce unemployment.

The Founder of Eligreen Agric and Agribusiness Hub, Sofia Akuoko, has stated that agriculture is not a punishment but a source of employment and income-making venture for all.

Speaking at the launch of the Women and Youth in Agribusiness Entrepreneurship summit and Expo organised by Eligreen Agric and Agribusiness Hub.

Held under the theme, Breaking Barriers, Securing Market Access for Women and Youth in Agribusiness, it was aimed at bringing women, youth, policy makers and other agencies to support agriculture.

The Minister for Trade, Industry, and Agribusiness, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare who launched the initiative advised women and young people to embrace agriculture and take full advantage of government’s feed the Industry Initiative.

The Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness Dr. Peter Otukonor also assured government’s support through the Dobidi initiative which will start with about 35 thousand farmers for the first face.