Buoho Residents want quarry activities in the area streamlined to ease exposure to risk

Residents of Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region are calling on the government to help streamline the activities of quarry companies in the area.

They claim the companies’ operations are putting lives at risk, with reported loss of life, injuries, and trauma.

According to the residents, the blasting activities of the quarry have become more hazardous – stones fly into homes and buildings are exposed to cracks.

Chief Priest of Buoho, Nana Kwabena Marfo, shared his personal experience, recounting how a stone flew into his house recently.

He criticized the quarry companies for neglecting their social responsibility, citing the lack of developmental projects and access to clean water in the community.

He warns the situation could escalate into chaos if there is no immediate intervention, stating that residents will no longer tolerate activities that threaten their lives.