KMA cracks down on drivers failing to reduce transport fares

The Head of the Transport Department at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Randy Wilson, says a strict enforcement exercise by the police has begun in Kumasi to ensure commercial drivers reduce the fares by the agreed 15 percent.

“The police will be out starting today to ensure that every driver is able to reduce the fare that they charge now by the agreed 15% with the ministry of transport and that is the crust of the exercise, that is expected to start today and it’s not going to be a one day wonder, but it’s something that is going to go through so as to ensure that those arbitrary charges of lorry fares that once a while, somewhere along the line, drivers just decide to increase fares wouldn’t be occurring again,” he said.

Randy Wilson observed complaints are already coming in from commuters who claim they are being overcharged despite the new directive.

“There’s a phone number that we give out and there are lots of people that are calling to complain about being charged beyond what has been agreed and we are compiling all this and making it available to the police and MTTD. We are hoping that within 2-3 days, all these drivers will be fished out and the appropriate punishment will be meted out to them,” he added.

He also stated that additional penalties will be enforced as part of KMA’s broader transport reforms.

“The KMA as part of the transport re-organization process came up with certain fees that are supposed to be charged to people who flout these rules, that will also be applied,” he stated.

The public has been urged to report defaulting drivers directly to the KMA.

“If anyone is charged beyond the 15% reduction, just take your phone, take the vehicle number, give us the route they’re working on and then the fare you were charged and send it to the number 0244540238 and appropriate actions will be taken against these recalcitrant drivers.”

The KMA says it remains committed to ensuring passengers are not shortchanged and drivers are held accountable.