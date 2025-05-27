Exhibit your Christian values at work to support Ghana’s Development – Dean of St. Cyprian Anglican

The Dean of St. Cyprian Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi, Very Rev. Michael Opoku Twumasi, has urged Christians in the public and private sectors to exhibit Christian values and virtues in their workplaces to contribute to national development.

Addressing the media during the Church’s Rogation Service, which celebrated workers for their contribution to nation building, Rev. Twumasi emphasized that if Christians in positions of influence demonstrate their faith through their actions, Ghana would benefit significantly.

The minister also encouraged the citizenry to adhere to the government’s policy directives, such as reducing prices of goods as the cedi is strengthening against the dollar.

“Most of the workers come to church and we are using this Rogation service to advise them to adhere their Christianity in their line of service to help Ghana develop,” he said. “As a Christian don’t sell products which have expired to customers; it’s against the will of God and Christianity”.

In a blend of tradition and innovation, St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral hosted the celebration of Rogation Sunday, bringing together spiritual reflection and professional networking in an event poised to impact both hearts and livelihoods across the Ashanti region.

Rooted in a centuries-old Christian tradition, Rogation Sunday is typically observed as a time of prayer and thanksgiving. It is a time of asking God’s blessings on emerging crops and a period of acknowledging human dependence on God for sustenance and provision.

This year, St. Cyprian’s Cathedral elevated he occasion by integrating a Corporate Networking Session into the sacred observance—positioning the Church not just as a place of worship, but as a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment.

The event was under the theme: “Commit Your Work to the Lord and Your Plans will be Established”, underscoring the Church’s commitment to community transformation.

The church welcomed professionals, including the security agencies, entrepreneurs, and organizations into a space traditionally reserved for spiritual devotion.