‘Daughter of a murderer’ remark: Majority wants NPP backbenchers to face Privileges Committee

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga is calling for disciplinary action against New Patriotic Party (NPP) backbenchers following their continued silence over an offensive remark made in Parliament earlier this year.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday, May 27, after Parliament resumed sitting, Mr. Ayariga urged that all NPP backbenchers present on the day in question be referred to the Privileges Committee for investigation over what he described as a “breach of privilege.”

According to him, despite a one-week ultimatum from the Speaker of Parliament for the individual responsible to own up, no one has taken responsibility. He insisted that the Majority Caucus will not allow the matter to go unresolved.

“The Majority Caucus will demand that all the NPP members of the backbench who were sitting in the direction where the unsavory statement came from should be referred to the Privileges Committee for investigation of a contempt and breach of the privileges of a member,” he stated.

Reiterating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus’s stance, Mr. Ayariga condemned the remark and described it as a disgraceful moment in the House’s recent history.

Background

The controversy surrounds the “daughter of a murderer” comment made in Parliament, a derogatory remark directed at Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The incident occurred during a parliamentary session on February 4, amid heated discussions commemorating the 60th anniversary of the death of Joseph Boakye Danquah.

As Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressed the House, an unidentified male voice from the parliamentary backbench interrupted, shouting, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!”

The comment insinuated that Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings’ father was responsible for past political killings—a claim that has long been the subject of historical debate.

The outburst triggered immediate chaos in the chamber, with members expressing shock and disapproval.

The Speaker of Parliament subsequently issued a one-week ultimatum for the MP responsible to voluntarily come forward or face severe consequences.

To date, no MP has owned up to making the statement.

Source: MyJoyOnline

