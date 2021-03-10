“I am very sad because my sister has been through a lot. She was in an abusive marriage,” says brother whose sister fell to her death at East Legon.

According to Hans Peter Lasu, though his sister was aware of her marital predicament, she was also concerned about issues regarding faith and society.

He explained that his late sister and husband met somewhere in the early 2000s and got married shortly.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Mr Lasu, who is based in the United Kingdom, said he could not describe the pain over his sister’s demise.

“She had concerns that were not just easy to get up and walk out of the marriage with children and the fact that we are Christians.

“But my response was there is no doubt about our faith but it is about time you quit this marriage and she kept talking about procedures involved and if she had listened, this wouldn’t have happened,” he recounted amid tears.

As difficult as the situation is for the family, Mr Lasu urged it was important for people to take a cue from his sister’s incident.

Commenting on his relationship with the sister’s husband, he said they were not on very good terms.

“Her husband is quite a proud person so I try as much as possible to keep myself away. I met him once while in Ghana before I left for the United Kingdom and my sister came to visit somewhere in 2019.

“He called daily but never had the courtesy to talk to me or extend his regards,” he lamented.

The 43-year-old woman, identified as Lilian Dedjoe, met her death after allegedly slipping and falling off the stairs of her East Legon home.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said statements from the deceased’s husband suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the husband was on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, put before the Madina Magistrate court over the death of his wife.