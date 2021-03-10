An uncle of two teenagers, who drowned with others at Apam sea on Sunday, March 7, 2021, has spoken on the matter.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Blankson said his nephews were 13 and 16 years old.

He said on that fateful day, they had all returned home from church and had no idea the kids went to the sea.

“They are all my nephews. On that day, we had returned from church and were relaxing. We didn’t even know they had gone there and because there is a ban on such activities and they left without telling us anything. I thought they were playing football around,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He said, later in the night, they heard the news that some teenagers had drowned at the sea.

“So when we heard that news, we were very scared but it had not occurred to us that they may be part though they were not around. I thought they had gone to their parent’s place because we all live in the area,” he added.

Mr Blankson said it was on Monday morning that they realised that his nephews were still nowhere to be found and then they rushed to the beach only to find their lifeless bodies at the shore.

Mr Blankson said they were still in shock and mourning and prayed that God would come through for the family in these difficult times.

Moving forward, he said since their death is not a natural death, they will get the bodies on Friday, bring them home and perform some rituals before burying them.

However, he said if the government would conduct a mass burial or provide any support, they were ready to allow that.