It has emerged that one of the children who drowned in the Apam Sea in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region is the son of a senior midwife at the St Luke Catholic Hospital.

The children, whose numbers are still not known, were reported to have drowned on Sunday, March 8, 2021, while swimming in the sea.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, said the midwife was informed about the sad news when some of the bodies of the children were brought to the hospital where she works.

The midwife was just from the labour ward to help a patient through delivery when she was informed about the sad incident.

She then rushed to the morgue only to see the lifeless body of her 15-year-old son on the floor.

“She couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw his son lying down dead. She had just got back from the ward when she was informed of his son’s death,” Kofi Adjei reported.

Meanwhile, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said so far only eight bodies had been identified by the relatives.

She has, therefore, urged parents, whose children have not returned home since Sunday night, to report to the Apam Police Station to be directed to the morgue to be able to identify their bodies.

DSP Oppong said the police are unable to state the exact number of children involved yet.

Some 12 bodies were retrieved Monday afternoon following the incident.

It occurred around 6:pm when the children between the ages of 14 and 17 years reportedly used an illegal route through a lagoon in order not to be noticed by the leadership of the fishermen at the beach before getting to the other side of the beach to swim.

According to information gathered, as the children were swimming, a heavy tidal wind blew and got them drowned and their bodies were carried away.