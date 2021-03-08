The Accra Regional Police, led by DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, has arrested 156 suspected criminals from their various hideouts across the city.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Region Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, said the five-day exercise was under the operation ‘No Space for Criminals in Accra’.

She explained that the special operation is the police’s efforts to minimise crime and other unlawful activities in the city.

“The five-day operation, which began on March 3rd, targeted locations noted to be harbouring criminals, cemeteries, ghettos, markets and other similar areas across the 14 divisions in Accra.

“Those arrested were mostly drug dealers found with quantities of narcotic substances and tramadol. Others were also arrested with concoctions mixed with the same narcotic substances which were being sold to their customers,” she said.

DSP Tenge said that the suspected criminals were being taken through screening and interrogation process, adding that those found guilty will be put before a court.

She added that the ‘No Space for Criminals in Accra’ special operation will continue to ensure citizens are safe from the hands of criminal.

“It is an operation that has just begun and we hope to continue until the criminals change their nefarious activities,” she assured.